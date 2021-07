The funeral for Catherine McNally, who died in a three alarm fire at her Northwood house is scheduled for Saturday, July 10. McNally, known as Kate to her friends and family, became trapped in a room in the second floor of the house on First NH Turnpike, according to State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey. A firefighter was injured trying to reach the 72-year-old. Two other people got out of the house which was fully engulfed in flames as fire crews arrived, according to Northwood Fire Chief Mark Tetreault.