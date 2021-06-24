3 Lakers trades that make too much sense not to happen

LeBron James hinted where he would like to spend the remainder of his career, and it will hit Los Angeles Lakers fans right in the feels. LeBron James just concluded his 18th season in the NBA, his third with the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite their hopes of repeating as NBA champions, the Lakers were defeated by the Phoenix Suns in six games in the first round of the playoffs. James is 36 years old and is set to become a free agent in 2023. Naturally, that leaves some wondering where James will ultimately end his career.