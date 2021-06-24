3 Lakers trades that make too much sense not to happen
Even though they are limited financially, these three trades make too much sense for the Los Angeles Lakers that it must happen. The Los Angeles Lakers ended their 2020-21 season as one of the big what-ifs of the NBA season. What if Anthony Davis didn’t get hurt, what if LeBron James stayed healthy, what if Andre Drummond could reach his full potential for the Lakers? Entering the offseason after a first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns, LA has to reload their roster for another title run.fansided.com