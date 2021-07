Jack Leiter grew up around the game of baseball, whether it was on fields around the country or in the MLB Network studios alongside his dad, two-time All-Star Al Leiter. Now, the younger Leiter looks to follow in his father’s footsteps as the Rangers selected the pitching sensation with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday. Leiter said on MLB Network that he attributes a lot of his success to growing up in and around the game.