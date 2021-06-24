Cancel
Parkland, FL

Parkland Dad Tricks Ex-NRA President Into Giving Graduation Speech

By Kristine Cannon
The 3,000 empty seats at the faux graduation represented students who didn’t graduate this year because they were killed by gun violence. On June 4, 2021 former NRA president David Keene donned a cap and robe, stood on a stage, and delivered his graduation speech to a stadium full of more than 3,000 empty chairs. Keene thought this was a rehearsal for the James Madison Academy’s 2021 graduating class; but really, the 3,044 empty chairs represented “The Lost Class,” a group of students who didn’t graduate high school this year because they were killed by gun violence.

