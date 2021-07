THE WOODLANDS, TX - If you like acoustic-based rock, you will enjoy an evening with Jack O’Neill and Cary Pierce at Dosey Doe on July 3rd. Known collectively as Jackopierce, Jack and Cary have been entertaining the world for over 30 years. They have shared the stage with artists such as The Dave Matthews Band, Counting Crows, Jewel, No Doubt and Matchbox20. Jackopierce has developed a huge fanbase and following with tours across the world that has covered three continents. Their start in music is unique and quickly grew from playing college campus’ across the country to entertaining crowds of over 400,000. Conan O’Brien’s late show invited them to play and they also played the Blockbuster Rockfest at Texas Motor Speedway. Famous musician, songwriter and record producer T-Bone Burnett produced their first album at A&M records and helped catapult them to new heights in the music and entertainment industry. We sat down with Cary Pierce and asked him some questions about their band, his and Jack’s background, how they got their start and what to expect at the July 3rd concert at Dosey Doe.