ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan-Cabarrus Community College: Brehanna Daniels is no stranger to flashy, super-fast vehicles, but she’s usually on the ground with a wrench in her hand, making sure they stay up to speed. The NASCAR tire changer took a day in the driver’s seat herself at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to get some expert instruction in piloting the new Can-Am three-wheel motorcycle she will use as an ambassador for the brand.