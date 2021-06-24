Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Navigating A New (Paying) Era For College Athletes

By Tom Goldman
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 18 days ago

A new era in college sports begins next week. At least six states will put into effect laws that allow college athletes to make money for things like endorsement deals, signing autographs and social media content. That has been prohibited under NCAA rules, but now the organization realizes that it has to reform, especially after Monday's Supreme Court decision, which further weakened the NCAA's notion of amateurism in college sports. Here's NPR's Tom Goldman.

www.wfae.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WFAE

WFAE

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#College Football#A New Era#Hbo#Nil#Hillmon#Inflcr#Npr News#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

New era begins for college athletes on Thursday

Dayton, Wright State ADs see name, image, likeness rights for athletes as a good thing. College athletes across Ohio and around the country will wake up in a new world Thursday — one in which they can profit off the use of their names, images and likenesses. Long limited by...
Baltimore County, MDwypr.org

A New Independence Day For College Athletes?

Though the calendar points to next Sunday as Independence Day, history may mark July 1 as a new date of freedom. As of this Thursday, American collegiate athletes will be free to do what every other young person, college student or otherwise, has always been able to do. They’ll be...
College SportsPosted by
Forbes

7 Best Practices For College Athletics Departments In The Era Of Name, Image And Likeness Rights

After many years of college athletes being denied the opportunity to share in the revenues of the NCAA’s $13 billion enterprise, a new era begins today: College athletes will be able to make money by licensing the rights to their own names, images, and likenesses. This day was a long time coming in light of legal realities. Yet many NCAA member schools are still woefully unprepared. Here are seven suggestions for best practices for how athletic departments should proceed in this new area.
College SportsWashington Post

College athletes may get more rewards because of Supreme Court case. Will this lead to paying players?

A recent Supreme Court decision may mean big changes are coming for college sports. The court decided in a case last week that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the organization that runs college sports, cannot limit the education-related benefits universities and colleges give certain athletes. This means schools can give football and basketball players extra benefits such as scholarships for graduate school or money for computers.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KARE 11

Local college athletes cashing in on new NCAA policy

MINNEAPOLIS — You can call it a game changer in the world of college sports with the NCAA approving an interim policy allowing student athletes to profit from their names, images, and likeness or NIL. Giving athletes like Terrance Kamara, a former Minneapolis North football player and current running back...
College Sports247Sports

Daily Delivery: Today marks the dawn of a new era in college athletics

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Today, July 1, 2021, marks the beginning of a new era in college athletics. As Fitz explains, July 1 officially lifts the restrictions NCAA student-athletes have long been under that prevented them from profiting from their own name, image, and likeness. Now, athletes can hold camps, endorse products, and earn from who they are in ways we probably don't currently understand. Welcome to a new era in college sports. This could get interesting.
College SportsSeattle Times

The name, image and likeness era is here for college athletes; UW athletics says it’s ready

And at Washington, administrators have prepared for a year to change with it. On Wednesday, the NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors adopted an interim policy to suspend amateurism rules related to name, image and likeness nationwide. Intended as a stopgap measure until Congress passes a bill, this placeholder policy — which goes into effect on Thursday — allows college athletes to profit off autograph sales, sponsored social media posts or ads, personal YouTube/Twitch streaming channels, training lessons and camps, speaking engagements, personal merchandising, endorsement deals and more.
College SportsBusiness Wire

Gopuff and Opendorse Partner to Pitch Every College Athlete Their First Deal in the NIL Era

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gopuff, the go-to solution for immediate, everyday needs, and Opendorse, the industry-leading athlete marketing platform, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind college athlete endorsement program, democratizing access to endorsement deals for all student-athletes. The program will be available to student-athletes in any sport and will provide immediate, equal access to compliant payment opportunities for those who use Opendorse to receive their deal, sign up for Gopuff, and promote the brand to their followers on social media.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Rutgers launches new program to help student-athletes navigate NIL

Rutgers has launched a new program to help educate student-athletes on the new name, image and likeness opportunities that are coming to college athletics. The school announced the move on Wednesday morning. Rutgers is launching “R Edge,” an educational platform that is powered by Opendorse Ready. It will allow Scarlet...
Los Angeles, CAThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Global: A Move Toward Paying College Athletes Could Leave International Students Behind

Insights drawn weekly from Karin Fischer’s global-education newsletter, latitude(s). Subscribe here. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that the NCAA could not block certain education-related payments to college athletes. And on Thursday, laws will take effect in a half-dozen states that will allow college athletes to earn money from endorsement deals, autographs, and appearances.
Miami, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Does Miami have advantage in new NCAA era of athlete name, image and likeness pay?

As July 1 arrives, NCAA athletes will be able to start capitalizing on use of their name, image and likeness (NIL), meaning amateur college athletes can begin to profit off endorsements. Florida is one of the states that has had a law in place with Thursday as the start date for this revolutionary legislation in college athletics. Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill in June 2020 while at the ...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

The next era of college sports

College athletics have been part of the fabric of American society for well over a century. From this day forward, they will never be the same. The news: The NCAA on Wednesday officially suspended its rules prohibiting athletes from profiting off their names, images and likenesses (NIL). The backdrop: The...
College Sportsfastphillysports.com

NCAA CRACKS: PAYING COLLEGE ATHLETES RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER!

In what is the first crack in the wall of the NCAA, its Division I Council has recommended the end of its long-held amateurism rules regarding name, image and likeness rights, a seismic shift in long-standing policies that prohibited college athletes from benefiting financially from their talents and fame. The...
Miami, FLstateoftheu.com

TOLD YA! D'Eriq King ushers NEW ERA in for College Athletes aka GETTIN PAID!

Ok I will not make a big stink but.... I told you so! As I said here in a post a few months back - College athletes should be paid and well NOW THEY WILL BE! It is quite fitting (FOR ME!) that on the first day of legality the star Miami QB D'ERIQ King is the first major college athlete to pen some deals! Did anyone ever find naysayer #1 and bafoon Johhny Oynko? Tell him the good news for me please. Hope he and you all are well. Go Canes!

Comments / 0

Community Policy