Navigating A New (Paying) Era For College Athletes

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Today, July 1, 2021, marks the beginning of a new era in college athletics. As Fitz explains, July 1 officially lifts the restrictions NCAA student-athletes have long been under that prevented them from profiting from their own name, image, and likeness. Now, athletes can hold camps, endorse products, and earn from who they are in ways we probably don't currently understand. Welcome to a new era in college sports. This could get interesting.