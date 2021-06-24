Cancel
Hims & Hers buys dermatology business

By Elise Reuter
MedCity News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirect-to-consumer health startup Hims & Hers is buying a dermatology business. The company recently struck a deal to buy Apostrophe, which has a similar business model, for an undisclosed amount. Oakland, Calif.-based Apostrophe sells prescription acne treatments, such as topical creams and pills. It also offers treatments for wrinkles, rosacea...

medcitynews.com

