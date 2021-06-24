It’s Elite Eight time in High-A MiLB Best of the Ballparks fan vote

A little late getting this bad boy up, but I think we'll be okay. The big news from tonight seems to be Hans Crouse having his best outing as a professional today, throwing 5.2 scoreless innings with 1 hit, 1 walk, and 7 strikeouts, and the lone hit was given up to his last batter and was on a play that should have 100% been made. Per the broadcast, he was up to 97 in his last inning which is great.