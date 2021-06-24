It’s Elite Eight time in High-A MiLB Best of the Ballparks fan vote
We saw several close votes entering the final hours of voting, only to see the likes of Parkview Field and Truist Stadium snare or widen their leads. Also noteworthy: seven of the top 10 seeds are still in the running, including the top three seeds. Receiving the most votes in the Sweet Sixteen round: Modern Woodmen Field (Quad Cities River Bandits), Parkview Field (Fort Wayne TinCaps), Jackson Field (Lansing Lugnuts), Gesa Stadium (Tri-City Dust Devils) and Four Winds Field (South Bend Cubs).