We might get a chance to watch major Supreme Court cases on TV soon

By Rafi Schwartz
Mic
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in over a decade, a longstanding effort to give the general public an audience into Supreme Court cases has moved out of a Senate committee, clearing the way for some genuine transparency into the highest court in the land. Introduced in March by Senate Judiciary Committee...

www.mic.com
