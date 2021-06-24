Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

For Officer Training, CMPD Turns To Consultant Who Works With Companies Like Starbucks And Lexus

By WFAE
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has hired a consultant that usually works in the private sector to train its 1,800 officers in an unusual customer service program. CMPD hired The DiJulius Group for $60,000 to create an online curriculum as well as in-person training. The Cleveland, Ohio-based company has never worked with a police department before. Its experience is with private companies such as Starbucks, The Ritz-Carlton and Lexus.

www.wfae.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WFAE

WFAE

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Johnny Jennings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraternal Order Of Police#The Dijulius Group#The Ritz Carlton#Frequency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Posted by
WFAE

Atrium Health Approved To Build 30-Bed Hospital In Cornelius

Atrium Health has received state approval to build a new hospital in Cornelius, the Charlotte-based hospital system announced on Monday. The facility, called Atrium Health Lake Norman, will have 30 beds and two operating rooms and is expected to open in early 2024. The 160,000-square-foot building will cost approximately $154...

Comments / 0

Community Policy