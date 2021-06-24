Rhamy walk-off lifts Dutch over Indians

Pella's Quinn Rhamy (2) had the walk-off hit for the Dutch By COLIN PETERS Herald sports writer

PELLA — Walk off alert! The Pella Dutch picked up a win at home against the Oskaloosa Indians with a walk-off single by Quinn Rhamy in the bottom of the seventh to win the game, 3-2.

This was a nail-bitter all the way up until the final run was scored that ended the game. A pitchers duel would ensue throughout most of the game as Jarrett Czerwinski would be on the mound for the Indians. Jason Knox would take the mound for the Dutch as they both battled all night long.

Kamden Criss started the game with a long ball on the first pitch of the game that would not come down until it landed on top of the batting cages outside of the left field fence.

The game would stay pat at 1-0 until the bottom of the third inning where the Pella bats would bring some life back into the team. Having two runners on base, Ryan Mace would hit into a fielders choice scoring Knox from first base to tie the game up at one a piece. On the sacrifice, Rhamy would also advance to third base. The next at bat Keegan Hansen would hit a sacrifice fly to right field scoring Rhamy. Pella taking the lead in the bottom of the inning going up 2-1 on the Indians.

Skipping all the way to the seventh inning is where we would see the action pick up as Oskaloosa would be able to get runner on first and second and then advance to third and second base on a wild pitch. Landon Briggs would ground out to second base in a sacrifice play that would allow Criss to score, tying up the game 2-2. The Dutch would get out of the jam holding two runners on base as Knox would get Aiden North to fly out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, with Pella needing to score to win the game, Mason Wittmer would hit a single to center field to get on base. Knox would then also single to center to advance Wittmer to second base. Rhamy would come up to the plate and deliver the biggest play of the game as he scorched a ball to right field, scoring Wittmer to end the game on a walk-off single.

Knox would win the pitchers duel as he was the ace on the mound for Pella as he would pitch the whole seven-inning game allowing four hits while giving up two runs and striking out eight in the win.

Czerwinski was on the losing side of the pitchers duel as he would also pitch the entirety of the game. He allowed three runs on four hits while striking out seven in the game.

Czerwinski, Alex Christ, Briggs, and Criss would each get a hit to lead the bats for the Indians.

Knox would lead the way batting for the Dutch as he would go 2-for-3 in the game.

Pella (13-9) will be on the road at DCG (10-11) in a doubleheader on Friday night starting at 5:30 p.m.

Oskaloosa (3-17) will be on the road at Indianola (17-7) in a varsity doubleheader on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m.