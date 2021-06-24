Get ready for a Target run with a new version of Monopoly

A Monopoly game based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch has apparently been released and is now available in some stores! While the game has not been officially announced, Reddit user calysunflower apparently discovered and purchased it at a Walmart store. Some posters expressed doubt that this is an official product from Nintendo and Hasbro, but the user did supply the game's UPC code, allowing them to look up the item for themselves. It appears to be a legitimate release, despite the lack of official announcement. It also looks like a cool item that a lot of Animal Crossing fans will want to find for themselves!