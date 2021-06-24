Cancel
Get ready for a Target run with a new version of Monopoly

By Lindsey Peterson
KNX 1070 News Radio
 18 days ago

It’s one of America’s most popular board games and a Minnesota-based company has teamed up with Monopoly for a new edition. Target and Hasbro, the makers of Monopoly, are creating a “Bullseye” edition that features plenty of Target twists.

KNX 1070 News Radio

