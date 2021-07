As far as major storylines go this season, it’s been one significant development after another for the Los Angeles Dodgers. No question, a plethora of injuries dominated the first half of the year. Consequently, over the last full week, the circumstances surrounding the future of starting pitcher Trevor Bauer were the primary topics of most baseball outlets. Now, as we move through July, all the attention seems to be pointing to the days and weeks leading up to the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline.