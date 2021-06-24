True Grit Rodeo rides to Hurt

HURT, Va. — Last weekend, on June 18 and 19, True Grit Rodeo gave the folk in Pittsylvania county a time to remember in the Town of Hurt. Bull riding, barrel racing and a good time was had by those who attended the event. Folks in cowboy hats, blue jeans and checkered shirts came to enjoy the classic western traditions provided by the True Grit Rodeo’s team. Vendors sold pork chop sandwiches to feed the rodeo-goers, beer and soda to quench their thirst, and t-shirts and jewelry to remember the rodeo experience. There was even a mechanical bull for those that wanted to get a taste for what the cowboys in the rodeo ring go through.