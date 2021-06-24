City moves forward on water plant expansion

In what Cleburne Public Works Director Jeremy Hutt called a major city milestone, Cleburne council members on Tuesday approved a $33,890,000 contract with Archer Western Construction for expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment plant and improvements of the reuse pump station.

“We started the process in 2017 and are now at the point where we can transition to the construction phase,” Hutt said. “Ultimately, once this project is done, we will be increasing our capacity at the wastewater treatment plant by about 40 percent, which will help meet our needs as we continue to have development and growth in the community.”

The city has exceeded 75 percent capacity at the current plant and is on course to exceed 90 percent in the near future, Hutt said.

“The 75 percent mark required initiation of the expansion process and we are required to be under construction by the time we reach the 90 percent mark,” Hutt said.

City officials initiated the preliminary design and permitting phase in 2017 and entered the final design phase in 2019.

Construction bids, accepted in January, garnered five bidders, Hutt said.

Staff recommended Archer Western, the second lowest bidder, because the lowest bidder was unable to meet city contractual requirements.

Archer’s base bid of $33,296,844 includes a 1.8 percent contingency fee

Work will take some time, Hutt added, construction is estimated at 910 days.

A permit to move forward arrived from the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality on Monday, Hutt said, representing another milestone on the project.

“The next step is to execute the contract documents then pre-construction meetings and notice to proceed, which will start the clock and the construction process,” Hutt said.

Plans for a ground breaking ceremony are in the works but no date has yet been set, Hutt said.

Councilman Chris Boedeker asked for an estimate on start of construction.

“Probably end of July, beginning of August I would expect to see dirt beginning to turn,” Hutt said.

Councilman Derek Weathers joined Hutt and Mayor Scott Cain in calling the contract approval exciting news.

“Our community is growing and we need this facility,” Weathers said. “But it needs to be done right.”

Hutt assured that third-party construction manager services and on site representatives will monitor progress and quality-control issues throughout the construction process in addition to city officials.