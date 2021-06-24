Cancel
Mahaska County, IA

North Mahaska sweeps Tri-County

By RD KEEP North Mahaska Communications Specialist
Oskaloosa Herald
 19 days ago

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska continued its hot hitting on the baseball and softball fields Monday with a sweep of Tri-County. The girls used a pair of homeruns to win 7-0 and Sam Terpstra hit a single and double to drive in three runs as the boys topped the Trojans, 16-0. North Mahaska girls scored two runs in each of the first two innings then added three more in the sixth to secure the victory. Regan Grewe and Zoe Deucore each hit homers to drive in two runs. The dingers were the only extra base hits for either team. Grewe was the only Warhawk with more than one hit. Deucore and Cali Sampson each stole two bases and Jalayna Shipley swiped one.

Mahaska County, IA
