Pella, IA

Schirm resigns as Central baseball coach

Oskaloosa Herald
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePELLA — Matt Schirm has resigned as Central College’s head baseball coach after seven seasons. Schirm joined the Central staff in 2015 after serving as the top assistant at Wartburg College from 2011-14. A Coe College graduate, Schirm was an all-Iowa Conference player and team captain for the Kohawks in 2001. He also served as pitching coach at the University of the Cumberland (Ky.) and later as assistant director at the North Carolina Baseball Academiy in Greensboro. He received a master’s degree at A.T. Still University (Ariz.).

