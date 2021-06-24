Osky bats guide Indians past Lady Dutch

Oskaloosa's Faith DeRonde squares one up against Pella Photo by Colin Peters/Oskaloosa Herald

PELLA — Oskaloosa rolled to a 12-0 win in four innings over Pella on Wednesday to the tune of 12 hits. It was a nice bounce back after suffering back-to-back shutouts against Norwalk on Monday.

“We played DCG and Norwalk in four really tough ball games and to come out 0-4 hoping maybe to steal one or two against excellent programs but we didn’t,” Oskaloosa head coach Jay Harms said. “We finally were able to practice and I thought we had a tremendous practice yesterday and the kids were able to work on some things that we've seen the last few weeks that we thought we had to improve on. I thought we had great energy tonight all the way up and down with the kids in the field and the kids in the dugout.”

Oskaloosa showcased that energy early as Faith DeRonde sent Ella Corbin’s first pitch of the game into the gap for a leadoff double. The Indians followed with back-to-back singles from Maleah Walker and Olivia Gordon to score the first run of the game.

Abby Braundmeier’s sacrifice fly would score another run with Presley Blommers and Kaylee Johnson also tallying RBI hits to put the Indians in front 4-0 after one inning.

Osky kept the pressure on in the second inning with four straight singles leading the way for four more Indian runs to double their lead.

Pella would threaten to get on the board in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases with one out. DeRonde would get Autumn Blink to fly out to right and Kylie Tauke to line out to first to get out of the jam.

Oskaloosa put on the finishing touches in the fourth inning with three more hits leading to four more runs before DeRonde closed out the bottom of the inning to secure the run-rule win.

“Some of the things we worked on during practice, I thought our base running was really good tonight,” Harms said. “We did a really good job of running the bases and battling with two strikes. Up at Norwalk we took a lot of backwards Ks and we only had one strikeout tonight. Faith only threw about 55 pitches, did what she needed to do, so just overall I thought we really came over and did what we needed to do.”

DeRonde and Walker both had three hits on the night while Gordon and Braundmeier each had two hits and two RBIs. Walker, Blommers and Johnson all finished with one RBI. DeRonde got the win after pitching four shutout innings allowing just two hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Ava Curry and Payton Lyons tallied Pella’s lone hits in the contest. Corbin suffered the loss after allowing 12 runs, nine earned, on 12 hits with five walks and one strikeout.

Harms said the practice time at this portion of the season has been very valuable, especially during a stretch of six games in eight days against the top three teams in the conference.

“I think it just gave us time to really talk to the kids and then to be able to get on the diamond and show them what needed to be done,” Harms said. “Defensively, what things we were talking about and base running things that we've been talking about and I just thought that was huge for us to be able to actually practice tomorrow to be able to have another one Friday was going to be good.”

Oskaloosa (13-12, 8-7 LHC) continues this difficult stretch of their schedule on Thursday with a doubleheader at No. 5 (5A) Indianola (25-3, 14-1 LHC) starting at 5:30 p.m. while Pella (3-22, 1-14 LHC) will travel to No. 5 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes (13-11, 9-4 LHC) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for a doubleheader.