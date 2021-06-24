Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oskaloosa, IA

Osky bats guide Indians past Lady Dutch

By COLIN PETERS Herald sports writer
Posted by 
Oskaloosa Herald
Oskaloosa Herald
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCgj3_0aePQxHB00
Oskaloosa's Faith DeRonde squares one up against Pella Photo by Colin Peters/Oskaloosa Herald

PELLA — Oskaloosa rolled to a 12-0 win in four innings over Pella on Wednesday to the tune of 12 hits. It was a nice bounce back after suffering back-to-back shutouts against Norwalk on Monday.

“We played DCG and Norwalk in four really tough ball games and to come out 0-4 hoping maybe to steal one or two against excellent programs but we didn’t,” Oskaloosa head coach Jay Harms said. “We finally were able to practice and I thought we had a tremendous practice yesterday and the kids were able to work on some things that we've seen the last few weeks that we thought we had to improve on. I thought we had great energy tonight all the way up and down with the kids in the field and the kids in the dugout.”

Oskaloosa showcased that energy early as Faith DeRonde sent Ella Corbin’s first pitch of the game into the gap for a leadoff double. The Indians followed with back-to-back singles from Maleah Walker and Olivia Gordon to score the first run of the game.

Abby Braundmeier’s sacrifice fly would score another run with Presley Blommers and Kaylee Johnson also tallying RBI hits to put the Indians in front 4-0 after one inning.

Osky kept the pressure on in the second inning with four straight singles leading the way for four more Indian runs to double their lead.

Pella would threaten to get on the board in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases with one out. DeRonde would get Autumn Blink to fly out to right and Kylie Tauke to line out to first to get out of the jam.

Oskaloosa put on the finishing touches in the fourth inning with three more hits leading to four more runs before DeRonde closed out the bottom of the inning to secure the run-rule win.

“Some of the things we worked on during practice, I thought our base running was really good tonight,” Harms said. “We did a really good job of running the bases and battling with two strikes. Up at Norwalk we took a lot of backwards Ks and we only had one strikeout tonight. Faith only threw about 55 pitches, did what she needed to do, so just overall I thought we really came over and did what we needed to do.”

DeRonde and Walker both had three hits on the night while Gordon and Braundmeier each had two hits and two RBIs. Walker, Blommers and Johnson all finished with one RBI. DeRonde got the win after pitching four shutout innings allowing just two hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Ava Curry and Payton Lyons tallied Pella’s lone hits in the contest. Corbin suffered the loss after allowing 12 runs, nine earned, on 12 hits with five walks and one strikeout.

Harms said the practice time at this portion of the season has been very valuable, especially during a stretch of six games in eight days against the top three teams in the conference.

“I think it just gave us time to really talk to the kids and then to be able to get on the diamond and show them what needed to be done,” Harms said. “Defensively, what things we were talking about and base running things that we've been talking about and I just thought that was huge for us to be able to actually practice tomorrow to be able to have another one Friday was going to be good.”

Oskaloosa (13-12, 8-7 LHC) continues this difficult stretch of their schedule on Thursday with a doubleheader at No. 5 (5A) Indianola (25-3, 14-1 LHC) starting at 5:30 p.m. while Pella (3-22, 1-14 LHC) will travel to No. 5 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes (13-11, 9-4 LHC) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for a doubleheader.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa, IA
361
Followers
65
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Oskaloosa Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianola, IA
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Pella, IA
City
Dallas, IA
City
Norwalk, IA
Oskaloosa, IA
Sports
Pella, IA
Sports
City
Oskaloosa, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bats#Indians#Dcg#Dallas Center Grimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Country
India
Related
Great Bend, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Bat Cats roll past Diamond Dawgs

CHENEY — After two games with scant run support, Bat Cats pitcher Geo Kim celebrated an 11-4 victory over Sunflower Collegiate League co-leader Cheney. The Bat Cats (13-10) downed the other Sunflower Collegiate League-leader Hutchinson 6-5 with a ninth-inning rally. Great Bend drilled six doubles and collected 20 hits. Zane...
Oskaloosa, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Osky girls pick up wins in triangular

OSKALOOSA — Saturday morning was filled with runs and more runs by the Oskaloosa softball team. The Indians would host a softball triangular with Pekin and East Marshall at the new named Jay Harms field. In the first game of the day, the Indians would not be stopped as they...
Sportsradiokmzn.com

OSKY SOFTBALL WINS TWO SATURDAY

The Oskaloosa High softball team won both games Saturday (6/26) at the Osky Invitational at Jay Harms Field. First, the Indians defeated Pekin 16-1 in three innings. Olivia Gordon went two for two with three runs batted in, while Aubrey Boender also went two for two with two rbi. Shannon VanRheenen was the winning pitcher. In game two, Osky defeated East Marshall 5-0….as Faith DeRonde pitched a four-hit shutout and also had two hits and an rbi. Maleah Walker was three for three with two rbi for the Indians, who are now 15-13 on the season. Monday night (6/28), the Indians host Pella Christian in a single game starting at 7:30 at Jay Harms Field.
Pella, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Area roundup: Lady Dutch win again

PELLA — The Lady Dutch continued their recent winning ways on Tuesday with a 10-run rule win against North Mahaska. The Warhawks led 1-0 heading into the bottom of the third before the Pella bats would explode with five runs in the third, two in the fourth and four in the fifth to runaway with the victory.
Keene, NHnsnavs.com

Swamp Bats Swing Past Navs in Keene, 13-5

KEENE, N.H. -- The North Shore Navigators cleared the Alumni Field fences for four home runs to account for all of their offense, but the Keene Swamp Bats proved to be too much in putting up three crooked numbers on the way to a 13-5 win in New England Collegiate Baseball League action on Tuesday night.
Sportsradiokmzn.com

OSKY SOFTBALL SWEEPS; OSKY BASEBALL SWEPT

Oskaloosa’s softball team swept a doubleheader from Grinnell Wednesday night (6/30) at Jay Harms Field. The Indians took the first game 8-0 as Faith DeRonde pitched a three-hitter, and Lucy Roach and Aubrey Boender both had two hits and two runs batted in. In the nightcap, Olivia Gordon doubled in Maleah Walker with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth, as the Indians beat Grinnell 2-1. DeRonde was also the winning pitcher in game two. Oskaloosa is now 19-13 overall and 11-8 in the Little Hawkeye Conference. The Indians softball team is off until Monday night (7/5), when they host Dallas Center-Grimes.
BaseballKanabec County Times Online

Broken bat single lifts Blue Devils past Quamba

A nail-biting pitching duel took place in Quamba June 25 as the Mora Blue Devils defeated the first place Quamba Cubs 1-0. The only run of the game was scored in the top of the first inning. Logan Graves led off the game by getting on base with an error....
Baseballmariposagazette.com

Swinging the bat

I traipsed from the dugout with butterflies in my stomach and a pounding in my chest. Top of the final inning of the game. My ragtag recleague team down one run to a standings-topping powerhouse. I was responsible for leading the comeback. Lean and lanky at 15 years old, my...
High Schoolradiokmzn.com

INDIANS' ONLY SENIOR LEADS OSKY TO WIN ON SENIOR NIGHT

Tuesday (7/6) was Senior Night for the Oskaloosa High baseball team. So it was fitting that the Indians’ only senior, Wes Wilcox, was the winning pitcher and drove in the game-winning run as Oskaloosa beat Carlisle 6-3. Wilcox pitched three and two thirds innings for the victory; Jarrett Czerwinski finished up to get the save. Marcus Fresquez was two for two with two runs batted in as Oskaloosa improves to 5-21 on the season. Wednesday night (7/7), the Indians host Centerville at 7:30.
Humboldt, IAIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Bats awaken during rally past Humboldt

Humboldt's bid to win six consecutive North Central Conference titles absorbed a fatal blow earlier in the season, when starting pitcher Reagan Lee was unable to throw due to a torn labrum in her shoulder. Without elite pitching, the Wildcats have relied on its offense to win softball games.
Sportscasscountynow.com

BAT'TITUDE

The Softball 10U/12U Team Battitude, placed Runner-Up in the USA Softball of Texas National Girls Fastpitch Tournament last week.
Malden, MABoston Herald

Team Johnson tops Team Carey in Junior Select All-Star Game

MALDEN — Entering the week, the 12th annual Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association Junior Select All-Star game was billed as a battle between the two winningest high school coaches in state history. Expected to stand in one dugout was former Leominster legend Emile Johnson, with North Reading’s Frank Carey opposing him.
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Flying Tigers split with Cardinals

LAKELAND — The Lakeland Flying Tigers salvaged a doubleheader split with the Palm Beach Cardinals with a 6-3 win Friday night in the second game on Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Lakeland jumped on Palm Beach starter Gianluca Dalatri, forcing him out of the game after only 1 1/3...
NBAPrinceton Daily Clarion

Young guides Aces past Sparks

Princeton legend Jackie Young put together one of her best performances of her third season in the WNBA Wednesday as she helped lead her Las Vegas Aces to a dominant 99-75 win over the Los Angeles Sparks at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Young scored a team-high 18 points as...
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Bats Come Alive as Dutch Bash Centerville

The frustrations of an inconsistent stretch for the Pella baseball team’s offense were taken out on Centerville’s pitchers as the Dutch defeated the Big Reds on the road 14-1 in a non-conference matchup Monday. Pella earned a mercy-rule five-inning win after three multiple run innings, coming from 17 total baserunners....
Griswold, IAkmaland.com

Griswold bats power past Riverside to move into regional semifinal

(Griswold) — A pair of two-run homers and solid defense sent the Griswold softball team into a regional semifinal with a win over Riverside Wednesday night. The Tigers (26-1) picked up their second win over the Bulldogs this season with a 6-1 triumph. Freshmen Karly Millikan and Dakota Reynolds each blasted their first homers of the season, while Millikan worked a complete game in the circle with eight strikeouts.
Ozark, MOccheadliner.com

Adversity gives Shaver new appreciation for success

Carson Shaver is back doing his usual thing by pounding Show-Me Collegiate League pitching for the third straight summer. But the Ozark grad is quick to relate he is a changed player, having gone through struggles during his freshman season at Drury like he had never experienced before. He batted .169 while making 25 starts behind the plate.
BaseballWAAY-TV

Torii Hunter Jr. makes ridiculous catch in Trash Pandas loss

The Montgomery Biscuits got the best of the Trash Pandas Saturday, ending Rocket City's brief win streak with a 5-3 loss. Aside from a handful of home runs, one of the game's most exciting plays came in the third inning, when Miles Mastrobuoni smacked a high drive deep into the left-field corner. Torii Hunter Jr., playing off the line, had to run across nearly all of left field, going full extension to make an unbelievable grab to take a hit away as he crashed into the wall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy