Canadian Handcrafted Jewelry Brand Carolily Finery Raises $10,000 from ClearAngel

By PRWeb
Times Union
 18 days ago

TORONTO (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Clearco, the world’s largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Carolily Finery, a high-end, Canadian jewelry brand specializing in handcrafted statement necklaces, bracelets and earrings. ClearAngel provides early-stage founders with access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco’s extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.

