LEGOLAND guests claim they are being overcharged on their credit cards and are warning others to check their statements. Sara Howell says she was charged twice "for my one and only refillable cup," after a visit to LEGOLAND in Goshen, New York. "I don’t understand what’s going on because the park is cashless. It frustrates me because were are forced to use a credit card. Seven dollars and change are expensive for a single parent with children who is a teacher and lives on a very tight budget."