Ready to celebrate summer with some fabulous fair food?. Start off the summer with our June Fair Food Fest! We are gearing up for The Altamont Fair in August but want to tempt your tastebuds as you wait. The Fair Food Fest is June 25 to 27, Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission.