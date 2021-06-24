Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe Township, NJ

Community Associations Institute (CAI) New Jersey Recognizes FirstService Residential-Managed Regency at Monroe Board

By PRWeb
Times Union
 18 days ago

EATONTOWN, N.J. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in North America, announced that the New Jersey chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI-NJ) presented its Board of the Year 1,000+ Units award to Regency at Monroe, a 55 and better, lifestyle community comprised of single-family homes located in Monroe Township, New Jersey. The award was presented at the chapter’s annual awards celebration on June 24 to honor industry excellence.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Monroe Township, NJ
Government
City
Monroe Township, NJ
Monroe Township, NJ
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firstservice#Cai#Regency#Prweb#Board Of The Year 1 000#U S Open#Condo Hoa#Cai National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, warning that it has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system. There have been 100 preliminary...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cuban president blames unrest on 'economic asphyxiation' by US

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized U.S. “politics of economic asphyxiation” toward the island nation in a Monday speech following protests against the government across the country. "Is it not very hypocritical and cynical that you block me ... and you want to present yourself as the big savior?" Díaz-Canel said,...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy