Kitchen islands continue to take on more jobs as their popularity grows, from a casual spot to eat and prep food to an all-encompassing work station. There are many considerations when designing a kitchen island, from the shape to the finishes, but size is one of the most important. Design firm Housing Design Matters says a three-seater island was large enough before, but is it today? A bigger island might not always be better, the firm warns. One massive island the team stumbled upon was so large that the homeowners could not reach the center of it, rendering a large chunk of the island useless.