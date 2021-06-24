Cancel
New, Online VERSATEX Community Offers the Homebuilding Industry Unique Opportunities for Communication, Learning and Growth

By PRWeb
Times Union
 18 days ago

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Launched this spring to weave together education, creativity, growth and innovation throughout residential design and construction, the online VERSATEX Community is sponsored by VERSATEX Building Products. VERSATEX is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of premium cellular PVC trim. CEO John Pace likens the Community...

Related
Pet ServicesTimes Union

Pet Wants Welcomes New Brand President Ed Evans to Lead Growth Effort

Transformational Growth Leader Ed Evans Joins Cincinnati-Based Natural Pet Food Franchise. Pet Wants welcomes Ed Evans to its executive leadership team as the new president of the Cincinnati-based high-quality pet food and supplies franchise. Pet Wants, which is part of the Strategic Franchising family of brands, provides pet owners with premium, fresh pet food, free of animal by-products and non-nutritious fillers.
IndustryTimes Union

Kalleo Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. Kalleo Technologies has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Kalleo Technologies has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of...
EconomyTimes Union

BDEX Named to AdExchanger 2021 Programmatic Power Players List

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. BDEX, the first and largest data exchange platform (DXP) in the U.S., has been honored as a 2021 Programmatic Power Player by AdExchanger. The highly respected annual Programmatic Power Players List recognizes the top agencies, AdTech providers, and strategic partners in the digital marketing industry.
Frostburg, MDfrostburg.edu

Revised Communication Programs Create New Opportunities for Today's Digital World

Undergraduate students have new options for communication programs starting in Fall 2021. The Communication Studies major has been revised so that students now select a track in Strategic Social Media or Strategic Communication Leadership. These areas are currently seeing strong job market growth, which is expected for many years to come. In addition, any student—regardless of major—can now choose to minor in Social Media.
TechnologyTimes Union

Metadata.io Named Leader in G2 Summer 2021 Grid© Report for Account-Based Advertising

Metadata Achieves Highest Overall Satisfaction Rating among all products in Account-Based Advertising. Metadata.io, the first demand generation platform for B2B marketers, today announced its leadership position in the most recent G2 Summer 2021 Account Based Advertising Grid Report. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Market Presence based on market share, seller size, and social impact.
SoftwareTimes Union

Bluescape Announces Software Integration with ShotGrid to Accelerate Creative Review Workflows

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Bluescape today announced a new software integration that enables ShotGrid users to share and review their assets in Bluescape. “The ShotGrid integration is one of the most requested and anticipated workflows from our motion picture and television production partners,” says Amin Tavana, VP of Enterprise Sales at Bluescape. “This will streamline design and creative reviews across media and entertainment.”
TechnologyTimes Union

Zego Mobile Doorman Elevates the Resident Experience With All-New Suite of Solutions Available Across The Renter Lifecycle

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Zego™ (Powered by PayLease), the property technology company that helps operators modernize their resident experience and boost retention, today unveiled a host of new functionalities for its Zego Mobile Doorman product to further enhance the resident experience for its customers. From onboarding new residents...
EconomyTimes Union

Quick and Creative Thinking Aids in Another Successful AIS Auction

Aaron Industrial Solutions Holds Successful Auction for Medical Device Manufacturing Company. In early June, Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) of Aaron Equipment Company helped find a solution to a problem for a publicly traded, multinational, medical device manufacturing company by removing their surplus equipment for an auction. This sale centered around a single department that was surplus to their current operations and, with some tricky hurdles to clear, stakeholders were very happy with the outcome.
EconomyTimes Union

Influitive Recognized as a Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work Institute® Canada Survey Garners 100% response-rate by Influitive employees. Influitive Corporation, a leading provider of customer advocacy, community and engagement software, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.
ScienceTimes Union

ODSC West 2021 to Become the Largest Hybrid Data Science and Machine Learning Conference this November 16-18

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. ODSC West 2021, the latest in the largest machine learning conference series for learning applied data science, will return to its in-person format for the first time in almost two years this November 16th-18th in San Francisco, California. This event is expected to bring in 2000 people together across all three days. ODSC West 2021 will offer more than 200 training sessions and workshops led by the best industry experts in data science and thought leaders from top companies striving to advance the state of the art.
InternetTimes Union

Validity Announces Solution Empowering Marketers to Adopt BIMI

Making Ethical Marketing Easier and Providing a More Secure Email Experience for Consumers. Today Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, announced new BIMI certificates to make it easier for marketers to adopt Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI). This new offering comes immediately following Google’s announcement of general release support of BIMI across all Gmail inboxes. BIMI is an industry standard email specification that enables the use of brand-controlled logos within supporting email clients. Google joins Yahoo and Fastmail in BIMI support, making BIMI available at roughly 2 billion inboxes (Source: https://financesonline.com/number-of-email-users/). The new certificates reaffirm Validity’s dedication to the promotion of ethical marketing and a more secure email experience for today’s consumers.
BusinessTimes Union

The Facilities Group welcomes Excel Building Services to family of companies

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Founded in 1995, Excel Building Services (“Excel”) is a national provider of janitorial and facility management services. With locations in California and New Jersey, Excel has the unique ability to service the entire United States through defined operational processes. Excel specializes in servicing distribution and logistics centers, multi-site retail locations, single and multi-tenant commercial office buildings, industrial and manufacturing facilities, healthcare, and many others. Jack Fabrique, President of Excel, was looking for a industry partner with more resources to enrich the Excel legacy and continue expansion across the country. “Teaming up with Bryson and The Facilities Group will deepen our resources to improve our customer’s experience and allow our employees room for career growth,” Fabrique stated.
IndustryTimes Union

Edge Logistics Named to Crain's Chicago Fast 50 2021 List

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Coming off a record-breaking year that once again proved technology is power in freight, Edge Logistics is ranked 17th in Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 Spotlight for 2021. This is due to Edge Logistics’ strong growth rates: -43% year-over-year and an astonishing 693.6% over the past five years.
BusinessTimes Union

Lever Announces the First-Ever Rise Awards

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Lever, a leading Talent Acquisition Suite, announced its first-ever, Rise Awards as part of their annual customer conference, Lever Ascend. The Rise Awards recognizes and celebrates employees, employers, and organizations committed to excellence in talent acquisition. “Over the past year, companies have navigated distributed...
ElectronicsTimes Union

ModalAI Named 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards Honoree

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. ModalAI has been selected as an honoree for the 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards for its VOXL Flight, a Blue UAS Framework development platform and printed circuit board (PCB) that enables GPS-denied autonomous drone localization and navigation. Robotics Business Review’s recognized VOXL Flight because...
Career Development & Advicemartechseries.com

Six Figure Mentors Offers Unique Opportunities to Master Digital Marketing

The program includes dynamic mentorship, coaching, and training support dedicated to helping students skyrocket their online businesses. The onset of the pandemic has seen a major change in the business world, and society in general. While the final results remain unclear, it is clear that many businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, have been floundering in this new environment. This change has also given rise to a new wave of online business success. The online world requires new and different skills than previous business landscapes, so Six Figure Mentors have decided to create a program to address this change.
Orlando, FLwmfe.org

COMMUNITY COMMUNICATIONS INTRODUCES NEW MANAGING EDITOR

WMFE | WMFV WELCOMES PUBLIC MEDIA VETERAN TO ITS NEWSROOM. Community Communications, Inc. taps public media rising star, LaToya Dennis to fill the role of news director and managing editor for the award-winning 90.7 WMFE newsroom in metro Orlando and 89.5 WMFV in The Villages, Leesburg and the Golden Triangle.
Technologyarxiv.org

Physical Interaction as Communication: Learning Robot Objectives Online from Human Corrections

When a robot performs a task next to a human, physical interaction is inevitable: the human might push, pull, twist, or guide the robot. The state-of-the-art treats these interactions as disturbances that the robot should reject or avoid. At best, these robots respond safely while the human interacts; but after the human lets go, these robots simply return to their original behavior. We recognize that physical human-robot interaction (pHRI) is often intentional -- the human intervenes on purpose because the robot is not doing the task correctly. In this paper, we argue that when pHRI is intentional it is also informative: the robot can leverage interactions to learn how it should complete the rest of its current task even after the person lets go. We formalize pHRI as a dynamical system, where the human has in mind an objective function they want the robot to optimize, but the robot does not get direct access to the parameters of this objective -- they are internal to the human. Within our proposed framework human interactions become observations about the true objective. We introduce approximations to learn from and respond to pHRI in real-time. We recognize that not all human corrections are perfect: often users interact with the robot noisily, and so we improve the efficiency of robot learning from pHRI by reducing unintended learning. Finally, we conduct simulations and user studies on a robotic manipulator to compare our proposed approach to the state-of-the-art. Our results indicate that learning from pHRI leads to better task performance and improved human satisfaction.
EconomyDeming Headlight

Ready for new careers, new industries and new opportunities

Getting back to “normal” for our community post-COVID means there’s likely a “new normal” for many who are thinking about their careers in a new way, along with businesses seeking to bring on workers in a new way. For those job seekers and businesses, there’s a new initiative called Ready...

