PC’s comeback comes up short against No. 5 DCG

PELLA — The Eagles hosted one of the top teams in 4A to Eagle Lane on Wednesday as Pella Christian battled but ultimately fell to No. 5 Dallas Center-Grimes, 11-6. DCG opened the game with two runs in the top of the first inning but PC was not to be outdone as they responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning thanks to a three-run blast to left-center by Natalie Harrill, her fifth home run of the season.