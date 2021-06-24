Cancel
Oskaloosa, IA

Griffiths takes two on thrilling night of racing at SIS

By JERRY MACKEY Southern Iowa Speedway
Oskaloosa Herald
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSKALOOSA — Bill & Rays Truck Repair hosted Bike Night at the Southern Iowa Speedway on Wednesday night. 39 youngsters went home sporting smiles with brand new bicycles. The racing action saw a night packed with thrilling side by side racing with three of the five features being decided at the finish line with three wide photo finishes. The first of the spectacular finishes was in the Mid State Machine Stock Car division. The race was a battle for the entire 16 laps with Jason McDaniel pacing the field early before a flat tire sidelined the 85, Nathan Ballard then took over and appeared to be in route to the win. Late in the race a three car battle for the lead was witnessed by the great fans of SIS. With Ballard, Jason Hall and Dustin Griffiths taking the white flag three wide, the feature win was up for grabs, the trio raced into turn four and Griffiths found a fast line off of the bottom and took the win leading for the first time the last 100 feet. Hall took second ahead of Ballard.

