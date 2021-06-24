Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blue Springs, MO

Blue Springs Hy-Vee serves up pancake world record

By Jordan Betts
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ESmW_0aePQPSb00

Hy-Vee in Blue Springs served up a Guinness World Record Thursday morning, making 13,000 pancakes.

The previous largest serving of pancakes, according to Guinness, was set in 2017 in Russia with 12,716 cakes.

Hy-Vee took a little more than seven hours to beat the record. An adjudicator was on site from the Guinness World Records.

All the pancakes were donated to Harvesters to help feed local families.

"We know the need is there and people are still food insecure," Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications at Hy-Vee, said. That just continues to grow and grow, This is just one way we can give people a little bit of a different offering in their food bank supply."

Eighteen chefs rotated throughout the event, according to a company spokesperson.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Springs, MO
Blue Springs, MO
Restaurants
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Blue Springs, MO
Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Blue Springs, MO
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Record#Russia#Food Drink#Harvesters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy