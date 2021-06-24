A’s Fiers likely not throwing another month after injection

Carrasco (hamstring) will throw a full bullpen session Saturday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. Carrasco threw his first full bullpen session recently, and the team was pleased with his performance. The right-hander will have another throwing session as a result, and he could progress to facing hitters at some point if he performs well once again. Manager Luis Rojas said that the team hopes Carrasco could return from the injured list sometime in late July or early August.