Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Britney Is Far From The Only Female Musician Who Has Had To Fight For Autonomy

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
whqr.org
 18 days ago

Control - that is a theme that runs throughout the careers of many female musicians going back decades. And it was on full display yesterday in an L.A. courtroom as Britney Spears laid out her case asking a judge to end a court-mandated arrangement called a conservatorship. It's allowed her father to have final say over her finances and other aspects of her life for the past 13 years. Joining us now to have a broader conversation about the autonomy of female musicians is NPR culture reporter Anastasia Tsioulcas. Hi, Anastasia.

www.whqr.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Beyonce
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesRefinery29

We’ve Finally Heard From Britney Spears, But The #FreeBritney Movement Is Far From Over

“I’m not here to be anyone’s slave,” Britney Spears said, point blank, when she addressed the court during her June 23 hearing. In her statement, she described in painstaking detail the alleged abuse she's suffered under her 13-year conservatorship, including claims that she’d been forced to take lithium and has been barred from removing her IUD. After years of silence, her candid words shocked the public and proved to be a major milestone in her long-fought court battle to regain her independence. But as jarring as her words were to hear, they also validated #FreeBritney, the 11-year-old movement started and maintained by activist fans to end Spears’ conservatorship.
CelebritiesPosted by
InsideHook

Despite Reports, The Fight to Free Britney Spears Is Far From Over

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a request by Britney Spears’s legal team to remove her father Jamie from his role as conservator of her $60 million estate. But despite the setback, there’s still hope for the pop star and the countless fans who were moved by her recent testimony, in which she referred to the conservatorship she’s been living under for nearly 13 years as “abusive,” claimed she was forced to take lithium against her will and revealed she has not been allowed to remove her IUD to try to have another child.
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Britney Spears’ Personal Conservator Is Striking Back Against Jamie Spears

A new court filing shows that Britney Spears' personal conservator is working to free the singer from her father’s control. According to TMZ, Jodi Montgomery filed paperwork Friday (June 9th), that says actively working to address the concerns Spears raised during her testimony by working with her medical team to develop a "comprehensive care plan" that will create a path to ending the conservatorship.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears May Want Out Of Her Conservatorship, But Now Dad Jamie And Her Conservator Are Fighting It Out In Court

The legal battle over Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been in hyperdrive for months since Hulu aired the Framing Britney Spears documentary. Her fans and fellow celebrities, like Christina Aguilera and Madonna, have rallied to support the end of the conservatorship that Spears herself has deemed “abusive.” Meanwhile, her dad Jamie Spears and the other co-conservator involved are fighting over expenses in court.
CelebritiesClickOnDetroit.com

These celebrities are showing their support for Britney Spears

After Britney Spears’ shocking testimony about her conservatorship and the fight to end it, the world was left in disbelief and shock over the allegations she made. In the 24-minute hearing, Spears finally let people know about the legal agreement she has been in since 2008, and how lawyers and her father are allegedly controlling her life.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Father Has Allegedly Spent a Massive Sum of Her Money to Fight Court Battle

As Britney Spears battles to end her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears allegedly spends massive amounts of her money in court. In new legal documents acquired by The Blast, Spears' current conservator Jodi Montgomery accused Jamie of spending $2 million of the pop star's money attempting to maintain control of her estate. Montgomery slams Jamie for his attempts to shift blame and claim that he hasn't had control of Spears' life for the last two years. "It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Britney Spears Seeks New Lawyer to Fire Her Dad

Britney Spears is moving ahead in her attempt to end her conservatorship. The pop star signed a document referring to her comments in court on June 23rd where she requested to seek new counsel and remove her father as a conservator of her estate. Spears named Greenberg, Traurig, LLP as...
Musicnowdecatur.com

Taylor Swift Now Has Writing Credit On Two Olivia Rodrigo Tracks

Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent have been given writing credits on Olivia Rodrigo’s track, “Déjà Vu.”. Rolling Stone reports that the song’s listing on streaming services such as Spotify and Tidal now includes all three artists, relating to the similarity between the song’s bridge and Swift’s track, “Cruel Summer.”
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Britney Spears in Talks With Veteran Hollywood Attorney Mathew Rosengart

Veteran Hollywood attorney Mathew S. Rosengart is in discussions with Britney Spears about representing her in her conservatorship battle, and plans to attend a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to reports in the New York Times and TMZ over the weekend. Spears has spoken out bitterly against the conservatorship in recent weeks, which she has been under for 13 years, saying that she had been forced to perform, take powerful medication and remain on birth control against her will.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Britney Spears gives toys to sister Jamie Lynn’s kids

Britney Spears is at war with certain family members, but is still looking out for younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears. The pop star sent Jamie Lynn’s children a box of toys, the younger Spears sibling revealed Sunday. “Nothing sweeter than coming home to a box full of goodies for my...

Comments / 0

Community Policy