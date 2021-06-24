Britney Is Far From The Only Female Musician Who Has Had To Fight For Autonomy

“I’m not here to be anyone’s slave,” Britney Spears said, point blank, when she addressed the court during her June 23 hearing. In her statement, she described in painstaking detail the alleged abuse she's suffered under her 13-year conservatorship, including claims that she’d been forced to take lithium and has been barred from removing her IUD. After years of silence, her candid words shocked the public and proved to be a major milestone in her long-fought court battle to regain her independence. But as jarring as her words were to hear, they also validated #FreeBritney, the 11-year-old movement started and maintained by activist fans to end Spears’ conservatorship.