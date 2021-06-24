Cancel
Country Musician Evil Welcomes A New Beginning On "Wrecked"

Cover picture for the articleThe artist known as Evil has gone by a few different names — B.B., and Babeo Baggins — but their latest iteration feels like their most powerful yet. As Evil, the Virginia native and musician makes country music that sounds like sunset color skies and wide open expanses, often about the pain of processing tragedy and trauma as a queer Black artist. But there are happy songs too: their latest, “Wrecked,” which NYLON premieres below, is a funky jam with steel pedal guitar, backing strings, and their voice filtering through like a transmission from an old radio. This one’s a song about cycles and rebirth and constant new beginnings: “And I welcome the world to see its end/ So I can start all over again, again, again,” they sing on the hook.

