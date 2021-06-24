High school baseball coaching change: Duran Porrino steps down at Northwestern Lehigh; former Allen coach and AD Scott Cooperman hired

Northwestern Lehigh has become one of the premier programs in local high school baseball.

But success doesn’t always come without change.

Tigers athletic director Jason Zimmerman announced on Thursday afternoon that Duran Porrino has resigned as the Northwestern baseball coach and former Allen High School baseball coach and athletic director Scott Cooperman has been hired to succeed Porrino.

In a release from the athletic department, Zimmerman said Porrino has decided to step down to spend more time with his children and wife. He has 4-year-old twins and a newborn.

Porrino went 77-24 in five seasons, including 19-5 in the recently completed 2021 season that included a Colonial League championship and an appearance in the District 11 4A finals.

“Coach Porrino has led the Tigers since 2016, taking the 2017 season off to spend time with his newborn twins,” Zimmerman said. “He returned in 2018 to lead the Tigers through the 2021 season. Over his brief career, he coached the Tigers to a Colonial League championship and the 2018 District 11 4A championship.”

In addition, the Tigers were Colonial League runners-up in 2016 and 2019 and a District 11 runners-up in 2019.

“Coach Porrino was also a long-time assistant coach for Len Smith prior to taking on the head coaching position,” Zimmerman said. “ We appreciate everything Coach Porrino has done for our program and wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

Cooperman was approved as the new coach by the school board last week.

“He has coached at the college, high school, and youth level and brings significant experience to the position,” Zimmerman said.

Cooperman was the head coach at Lehigh-Carbon Community College in 2009 while the athletic director at Allen, and previously was the head coach at Allen from 1996-99 and an assistant from 1986-1995.

He has also been involved with the Lehigh Valley Baseball Academy (2012-2019), the South Parkland Youth Association (2000-2012), and the West End Allentown Youth Association (1987-1999).

Cooperman was the Allen athletic director from 1999-2020.

In a Morning Call story detailing his retirement from the AD job, Cooperman said: “Baseball is my true passion and it was a difficult decision to leave that position to become athletic director,” he said.

He remained involved with baseball as the chairman for the sport in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and District 11. In that capacity, he helped to arrange playoff games played at quality venues such as Coca-Cola Park and Lehigh University.

Cooperman also spent eight years as the tournament director for the Lehigh Valley Baseball Academy Prospects team.

“He’s at the top when it comes to being good for local baseball,” said LVBA founder and director Dylan Dando. “Around here, baseball often becomes a forgotten sport because of our success in football and wrestling. And at Allen, boys basketball has been a huge success under Doug Snyder. But he should be recognized for what he’s done for baseball. He has been fantastic.”

Zimmerman agreed with Dando.

“We look forward to Coach Cooperman joining our staff and bringing his vast knowledge and coaching philosophy to our Northwestern Lehigh baseball program,” Zimmerman said.

