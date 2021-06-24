Jerry Hairston on MLB substance checks: 'Like going through TSA screening'

Believe it or not, the MLB’s All-Star weekend is less than two weeks away. Maybe you’ve been busy getting back to life, or maybe you’ve been distracted by baseball’s Controversy Du Jour, which just so happens to be Sticky Substances™. In mid-June, the MLB officially began in-game checks on pitchers for long-accepted substances used to help apply spin to the baseball and avoid career-altering injury in doing so. The midseason 180 has generated plenty of backlash from pitchers and fans alike, and has led to countless surprisingly creepy interruptions to your regularly scheduled baseball programming.