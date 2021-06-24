Cancel
MLB unveils All-Star jerseys to be worn in-game and pretty much everyone hates it

By John Healy
MLB unveiled its All-Star jerseys on Thursday, which will be worn during the game for the first time ever, but the consensus on social media is that these uniforms are a disaster.

What are your thoughts?
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

#Jerseys#Rockies#All Star Game#Coors Field#All Star#Navy#New Era#Al#Nl#The Home Run Derby#The All Star Game
