MLB unveils All-Star jerseys to be worn in-game and pretty much everyone hates it

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Fernando Tatis Jr. is going to start at shortstop for the National League at the MLB All-Star Game. Tatis won both phases of fan voting to earn the honor, becoming the first Friar voted into the starting lineup by the general public since the late, great Tony Gwynn in 1998 (Wil Myers was the starting DH in 2016 and Jake Peavy started on the mound in 2007 but both of those were managers decisions).