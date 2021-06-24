The Best Way to Keep Your Bohemian Box Braids Tangle-Free, According to a Hairstylist

Over the last few years, belt bags reentered the fashion conversation. It wasn't so long ago that the Gucci GG Marmont Belt Bag was the one for street style stars. Although in the '90s, neon and nylon iterations were all the rage, more recently, it's been all about bold colors and sleek leather styles. Ultimately, the best belt bags focus on beautiful craftsmanship, playful hues, and functionality. Previously, you may have reserved the style for concerts, vacations, and maybe a long hike on the trails because of its convenience, but belt bags are also great for daily wear. Thanks to shows like Sex and the City, along with the popularity among skateboarders of Supreme's take on a fanny pack, the style’s revival has continued through the decade.