Washington County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Washington County by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Washington County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 216 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southwest of Last Chance, or 26 miles north of Limon, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Woodlin School, Last Chance and Lindon.

alerts.weather.gov
