The latest rendition of Steam's annual Summer Sale has been underway for about a week now, and, as usual, it's discounted virtually everything on the PC games store. But while the Halos, Grand Theft Autos, and other mega-hits of the world may get the most front-page attention, the sheer breadth of the sale means that a truckload of lesser-known but more-than-worthwhile games have dropped to more approachable prices as well. To assist those who'd like to expand their interactive palate, I've rounded up a collection of recent under-the-radar games that are both worth your time and nicely discounted.