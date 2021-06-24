Pittsburgh Steelers shockingly release six-time Pro Bowler David DeCastro

No one could have seen this coming. The Pittsburgh Steelers have some major issues in front of immobile quarterback Ben Roethlisberger . That’s why it makes absolutely no sense that the team released six-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro on Thursday.

This information comes to us via Adam Schefter of ESPN and is an absolute stunner.

A first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2012, this Stanford product has been among the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL since he entered the league.

We’re talking about a dude who has earned a spot in the Pro Bowl in each of the past six seasons and is still in the midst of his prime. In addition to his performance, DeCastro has started all but seven games over the past eight years after an injury-plagued rookie campaign.

By making this move now, the Pittsburgh Steelers save north of $8.5 million against the cap in 2021. DeCastro was playing under a five-year, $50 million extension he signed back in 2016 — making him one of the most underpaid players at his position. That adds to the level of shock.

Having lost long-time starting left tackle Alejandro Villanueva to the division-rival Baltimore Ravens in free agency, the offensive line now becomes a major concern for the Steelers in front of Big Ben as the quarterback enters the twilight of his career.

We’ll obviously have more information as it relates to what led to these Steelers making this absolutely shocking decision just ahead of the start of training camp.

