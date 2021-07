RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Lionel Messi marks the night he becomes Argentina's most capped international by scoring two goals and assisting on another in a 4-1 win over Bolivia at the Copa America. Victory clinched Group A honors and sets up a quarterfinal against Ecuador on Saturday. Messi has some of the best statistics so far at age 34. He leads the scoring list with three in four matches. A sports data website places Messi on top in a number of metrics including successful dribbles, shots on target, total duels won, and goals from outside of the box.