Cup Cafe to temporarily close July 3
The Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress will shut down for a month starting July 3.
In a press release, management explained the closure:
With Covid becoming a part of the past, we felt it important that your favorite hotel, restaurant, and nightlife destination reemerge better than ever. To that end, we are taking the month of July to do some very cool renovations, which we think you are going to be pretty happy with. Starting July 3, the Cup Café and the plaza live music series will take a break, while the Tap Room and Hotel will continue to operate as usual for you townies and sun baked tourists. If you are craving one last order of Baked Eggs, a Tucson Dip, or Depot Salad, come in before July 3rd and get your fill!
The cafe, inside the hotel at 311 E. Congress Street, will reopen in early August.
Hotel Congress said no employees would be furloughed:
Thank you for reaching out with your question. We are not furloughing any employees while we undergo these renovations. Many employees will still be working as the hotel and Tap Room will still be open and operational.
Employees whose hours/jobs are affected by the renovations (namely Cup Café employees) will continue to be employed and paid by Hotel Congress through July while Cup Café is closed and renovations are underway. We really value our Congress team and want to ensure they are taken care of during the renovation month.
Other local establishments shutting down temporarily include The Bashful Bandit and HiFi Kitchen & Cocktails .