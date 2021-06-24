Kim Kardashian Shares Hilarious Pic of Chicago Trying to 'Sneak Off' with Purse from Mom's Closet

The car is completely covered in a thick layer of fuzzy fabric, inside and out. Just don't get it wet. Customizing cars is a pastime where one's imagination is the only limit. Matte finishes, color flip vinyl wraps, and lurid neon underglows have all been popular fads at one time or another. Of course, if you do something that makes absolutely no sense, you could be roundly mocked. Kim Kardashian's new ride might just fall into that latter category, with the entire vehicle covered in a fluffy white fabric.