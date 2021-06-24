Kim Kardashian Shares Hilarious Pic of Chicago Trying to 'Sneak Off' with Purse from Mom's Closet
On Thursday, Kim Kardashian, 40, shared a hilarious photo to Instagram of her 3-year-old daughter Chicago trying to sneak out of her mom's closet with one of her purses. In the silly shot, Chicago, whom Kardashian shares with Kanye West, flashes an innocent smile as she tries to walk away with one of Kardashian's pink purses. The toddler is wearing an oversized tie-dye shirt and her hair in pigtails during the sneaky moment.people.com