Spellerberg begins as SRCTC director on July 1
“It’s a different role that I’m assuming, just not one that I’m afraid of,” Dan Spellerberg said. Spellerberg assumes the title of Southeast Region Career and Technology Center (SRCTC) director on Thursday, July 1. A Wahpeton High School, North Dakota State College of Science and North Dakota State University graduate and FFA alumnus, the 39-year-old is a longtime SRCTC instructor and received career and technical education in his youth.www.wahpetondailynews.com
