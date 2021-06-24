Viewsroom: Wall Street is open again and booming

A Wall Street sign is seen in New York City, New York, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - From Morgan Stanley to BlackRock, the world’s top investment banks and money managers are back in their offices and super busy with mergers, IPOs, LBOs and other activities thumping. Plus, Soho House and Wise go public and green hydrogen megalomania on the Congo river.

Breakingviews

