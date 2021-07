McFarlane Toys Teases First Netflix-Based The Witcher Action Figures. McFarlane Toys acquired the toy rights to the entire The Witcher franchise a while back. So far, however, the company has only put out figures based on the third video game, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt. Witcher fans have waited to hear news of Netflix series getting toys, and now, it’s finally here. Following the recent online WitcherCon, the toy company dropped its first tease of Netflix-based The Witcher collectibles. Check it out below: