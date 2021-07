On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) warned of an increased risk of Guillain-Barre, a rare neurological disorder, following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 100 preliminary cases of the syndrome were reported among the 12.5M doses administered. The agency noted that 95 of the cases were serious and required hospitalization, including one death. The FDA is updating vaccination materials for health care providers and patients to note an “association” between the vaccine and a risk of GBS, however, they said the data are “insufficient to establish a causal relationship.” Similar issues have not been reported tied to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.