Mesa County releases local blueprint to end hunger
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Western Colorado Community Foundation along with Mesa County Hunger Alliance shared the release of the Mesa County Blueprint to End Hunger, a comprehensive action plan to address hunger in our community. . The belief is that the solution to our community’s struggle with hunger is more than canned food drives and needs to include nutrition, food recovery efforts, and maximizing enrollment for eligible families in various food assistance programs.www.nbc11news.com
