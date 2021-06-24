Cancel
Fayetteville, AR

Are you passionate about what you do?

By Deena Wright
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was a little girl, I dreamed of being an attorney. Defending the innocent and putting away the bad guys. I have never missed an episode of “Law and Order.”. I assure you that financial adviser was never on my radar. Life took me on a different path as life tends to do, and in 2007 I landed a management role for a well-known regional bank here in Northwest Arkansas. I worked closely with hundreds of financial advisers in a support role, never seen or heard by clients.

Fayetteville, AR
Arkansas Business
Fayetteville, AR
