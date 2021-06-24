Cancel
Geneseo, IL

Geneseo awards contract to allieviate flooding

By LISA HAMMER
Quad Cities Onlines
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT WE KNOW: Increased construction including town homes by Bear Development have led to overwhelmed storm sewers on the northeast corner of Geneseo. WHAT'S NEW: In a special city council meeting Tuesday, aldermen approved a $313,090 bid by Miller Trucking and Excavating of Silvis for the rerouting of a force main at the Cherry Drive lift station to Prairie View, the subdivision to the south. It was the low bid of two qualified bids, the other being $335,647. The engineer's estimate for the work was $200,650, but construction costs have risen dramatically because of COVID. Bear Development will pay $143,000 of the cost with the city picking up $170,000 using American Rescue Plan Act funds. "Everything that's being bid right now is double, triple normal costs," said city administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp. Work will begin once the crops are out of the field; no completion date was available. Public works director Chad VanDeWoestyne said the city probably won't have a preconstruction meeting with the contractor for a couple of months.

qconline.com
