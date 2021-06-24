Which Top Marijuana Stocks Would You Buy Right Now? 2 With Upside According To Analysts

3 Marijuana Stocks Investors Are Keeping An Eye On In July. So far trading for marijuana stocks in July has been a bit volatile. Yet even with volatile trading, it’s still better market action than what investors saw back in the middle of February. Even with the market picking up more momentum a bigger jump in trading has still yet to be seen. As of now, some cannabis stocks have started to see a solid recovery while others are moving up and down without any real consistency.