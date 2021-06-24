Cancel
Britney Is Far From The Only Female Musician Who Has Had To Fight For Autonomy

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
boisestatepublicradio.org
 18 days ago

Control - that is a theme that runs throughout the careers of many female musicians going back decades. And it was on full display yesterday in an L.A. courtroom as Britney Spears laid out her case asking a judge to end a court-mandated arrangement called a conservatorship. It's allowed her father to have final say over her finances and other aspects of her life for the past 13 years. Joining us now to have a broader conversation about the autonomy of female musicians is NPR culture reporter Anastasia Tsioulcas. Hi, Anastasia.

